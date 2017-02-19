Building permits, Feb. 19, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 203 Doisy Lane, $145,009.
Timber Creek, new single-family residence at 1613 Congressional Way, $300,000.
FRCH Design Worldwide, alteration to FedEx Office store at 505 S. Mattis Ave., $52,500.
Cynthia Lay-Ramshaw Real Estate, balcony replacement at multifamily residence at 706 S. Locust St., $50,000.
Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 3615 Freedom Blvd., $234,700.
Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 3621 Freedom Blvd., $229,600.
Mahomet
Kennedy Builders, new single-family residence at 1811 Littlefield Drive, $320,000.
Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 606 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 603 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls I subdivision, $305,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 301 London Way in Prairie Meadows III subdivision, $250,000.
Urbana
No new permits.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.