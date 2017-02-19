Building permits, Feb. 19, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 203 Doisy Lane, $145,009.

Timber Creek, new single-family residence at 1613 Congressional Way, $300,000.

FRCH Design Worldwide, alteration to FedEx Office store at 505 S. Mattis Ave., $52,500.

Cynthia Lay-Ramshaw Real Estate, balcony replacement at multifamily residence at 706 S. Locust St., $50,000.

Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 3615 Freedom Blvd., $234,700.

Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 3621 Freedom Blvd., $229,600.

Mahomet

Kennedy Builders, new single-family residence at 1811 Littlefield Drive, $320,000.

Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 606 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 603 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls I subdivision, $305,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 301 London Way in Prairie Meadows III subdivision, $250,000.

Urbana

No new permits.