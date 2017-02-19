Business listings, Feb. 19, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Comer Express, 1717 Kirby Ave., PMB 303, C, Malcolm Comer, same address.

Gopher Mafia Games, 2404 Arden Drive, C, Timothy Adams, Jamie Fender and Tiffany Adams, same address, and Matthew Silverman, 302 Sunrise Drive,, U.

J & M Paint and Drywall, 1805 Southwood Drive, C, Jacob Shobe, same address, and Mathew Fitch, 501 Timothy Drive, Apt. A, Villa Grove.

Jazzy J's Accessory Shop, 118 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, Tara Parnell, 704 Willow Pond Road, Rantoul.

JFT, 349 County Road 100 E, Ivesdale, Scott Jean, same address.

K and S Couture, 801 W. Bradley Ave., C, Shannon Crayton, Park Forest, and Karla Anderson, 1322 S. Abercorn St., U.

L & L Landscaping Services, 2410 E. Main St., Lot #3, U, Luis Juarez Esteban, same address.

Monoloco, 612 E. Daniel St., C, Sengchane Soutchay, 2509 Fieldcrest Drive, U.

Nio Marc Productions, 602 W. Springfield Ave., C, Antonio Anderson, 103 W. Eads St., Unit A, Thomasboro.

Premier Painting, 410 Hessel Blvd., C, Christopher O'Connor, same address.

Steffanie Millage-Lello Realty, 2009 Fox Drive, C, Steffanie Lello, 3904 Sandstone Drive, C.

TGODdesigns.com, 206 W. Main St., U, Rio Martinez, same address.