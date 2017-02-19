Just Askin': Thefts at Wal-Mart?
After the Champaign Wal-Mart decided to close from midnight to 6 a.m. due to low foot traffic during those hours, several readers suggested the real reason was late-night theft.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Leslee Wright insisted this wasn't the case, and the data from local police departments appear to back this up.
"We studied customer foot traffic in stores across the country and made the decision to reduce hours based on those results," Wright said in an email. "Our goal is to have our associates on the sales floor when our customers need us. I can't speak to any issues pertaining to possible shoplifting."
While the Champaign location sees plenty of theft reports — police responded to 152 theft-related calls from Feb. 1, 2016, to Feb. 1, 2017 — none of those occurred between midnight and 6 a.m.
At the Urbana Wal-Mart, police responded 153 times in the same period, with only one of those occurring between midnight and 6 a.m.
The Savoy Wal-Mart saw less theft-related police calls — 95 — but more before 6 a.m. (6).
The Urbana and Savoy locations remain open 24 hours.
The real story I would like the NG to research is how many theft calls the Champaign/Urbana/CCSO go to at the 3 area Walmarts. I imagine the tax payers who pay police salary would be horrified to see how much money is wasted investigating Walmart thefts. Instead of tax payers paying probably $100,000 plus in officer salary and resources, make Walmart hire security or contract police to be there 24/7. Why should tax payers pay for Walmart thefts when Walmart does NOTHING to prevent them and doesn't let their loss prevention even do anything. Walmart rarely bans the thieves and won't prosecute. Do a story on that News Gazette. i bet it if you researched Meijer, target, schnucks.........Walmart blows them out of the water in calls for service. In other states, Walmart hires police in the electronics section. Walmart doesn't care.
If you wonder if Walmart requests prosecution, go to arraignment court at 1:30pm Monday-Friday in courtroom F at the Champaign County Courthouse. At least one of the defendants every day is there for attempting to take something from Walmart. The first time, they get charged with a misdemeanor. If they try it again, they get charged with a felony. Walmart requests criminal prosecution, Walmart bans people, Walmart also pursues "civil liability" from attempted shoplifters (and their parents, if they are minors.) For trying (unsuccesfully) to take an item from Walmart, a person can expect a criminal record, hundreds of dollars in court costs, $300 civil liability demand from Walmart, and maybe some time in custody at the county jail or the Department of Corrections.
If you are horrified by the taxpayer costs for police officers at Walmart, you don't want to know the taxpayer resources devoted to Walmart shoplifters by corrections staff, courthouse staff, judges, prosecutors, public defenders, and probation officers.
If a retail store is in the jurisdiction of any law enforcement agency, then legally empowered law enforcement officers from the appropriate agency need to respond to reports of theft. I do not want security officers working for a corporation assuming police duties. That is asking for trouble. It is reported regularly that thieves have committed battery to attempt to avoid apprehension.
The retailers offer goods in our community, and if criminals steal, police and the courts need to do their jobs. Many retailers other than Walmart report thefts, including grocery stores, department stores, convenience stores, etc. Singling out Walmart is just more Walmart bashing.
If you are concerned about uncompensated wasted police time, take a look at the time spent involved in responding daily to incidents involving youths acting out violently or running away from local group homes and treatment centers for children in care of the State of Illinois. Some are over 18, but are still reported as runaways.
How about the police time spent pursuing criminals who have been repeatedly caught, may have already been convicted and sentenced, and were released back to the street to commit more crimes due to plea bargained short sentences or low bond? Not only is that a waste of police time, it endangers the rest of us, too.
Time spent in arrests in order to deter theft from retail stores is law enforcement time well spent.
I think it is sad that anyone would blame Walmart for not preventing theft instead of blaming those committing the crimes and supporting that the thieves are arrested and receive consequences.
Comments
