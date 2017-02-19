Just Askin': Thefts at Wal-Mart?

After the Champaign Wal-Mart decided to close from midnight to 6 a.m. due to low foot traffic during those hours, several readers suggested the real reason was late-night theft.

Wal-Mart spokeswoman Leslee Wright insisted this wasn't the case, and the data from local police departments appear to back this up.

"We studied customer foot traffic in stores across the country and made the decision to reduce hours based on those results," Wright said in an email. "Our goal is to have our associates on the sales floor when our customers need us. I can't speak to any issues pertaining to possible shoplifting."

While the Champaign location sees plenty of theft reports — police responded to 152 theft-related calls from Feb. 1, 2016, to Feb. 1, 2017 — none of those occurred between midnight and 6 a.m.

At the Urbana Wal-Mart, police responded 153 times in the same period, with only one of those occurring between midnight and 6 a.m.

The Savoy Wal-Mart saw less theft-related police calls — 95 — but more before 6 a.m. (6).

The Urbana and Savoy locations remain open 24 hours.