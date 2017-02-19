Today's Special: C-U comeback for Taco John's

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Aurelia Dwyer of Champaign dines at the new Taco John's on Wednesday in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Taco John's opened its doors Monday at 902 Meijer Drive in Champaign, its windows looking out to the next-door Carmike 13 movie theater.

"Three decades ago, there was one on campus, and Taco John's definitely has a loyal following," owner/franchisee Chris Saunders said. "It was time we came back."

The eatery has 40 to 45 employees.

Saunders expects 70 to 75 percent of his business to come through the drive-thru. "But we may get a little more sit-down traffic because of the theater next door," he said.

The Champaign restaurant becomes the 10th Taco John's in Illinois.