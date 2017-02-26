Business listings, Feb. 26, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

217 - J.T.S., 2106 Mayfair Road, C, John Thompson, same address.

Accent Counseling, 1207 S. Mattis Ave., Suite 4, C, Karli Hall, 906 S. Trailside Drive, Mahomet.

Bensky Family Acupuncture, 506 S. Draper Ave., C, Jessica Bensky, same address.

Breaking Taco, 1205 W. Hill St., U, Luisa Fragoso Rivera, same address.

K and S Couture, 801 W. Bradley Ave., Karla Anderson, 1322 S. Abercorn St., U,, and Shannon Crayton, Park Forest.

Mane Tress Beauty Salon, 1208 Dorie Miller Drive, C, Michelle Greear, same address.

Nio Marc Productions, 602 W. Springfield Ave., C, Antonio Anderson, 103 W. Eads St., Unit A, Thomasboro.

Omniverse Productions, 2402 E. Elm St., U, Brian Hagy, same address.

TGODdesigns.com, 206 W. Main St., U, Rio Martinez, same address.