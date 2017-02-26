Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Today's Special: Urbana'a Lindy Lu serving 'hot luck, cold libations'
Sun, 02/26/2017 - 7:00am | Tim Mitchell
Today&#039;s Special Lindy Lu&#039;s.jpg
Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette
Christie Velez prepares a drink at Lindy Lu's Place.

URBANA — Popcorn, candy and beverages are on the menu at one of Urbana's newest businesses.

Lindy Lu's Place opened at 202 W. University Ave. on Feb. 14. Its slogan is "hot luck, cold libations."

Craig Minor of rural Shelbyville, who co-owns the place with Mark Allen of Urbana and Carl Meunch of Decatur, said this is the second of three Lindy Lu's. The original business, at 105 B. First Drive in Decatur, also serves pizza, but Minor doesn't think there is enough room at the Urbana location to do the same.

A third Lindy Lu's will open within the next few weeks at 550 E. Prairie St. in Decatur.

In addition to popcorn and candy, Lindy Lu's Place also has five video-gambling terminals, with multiple games on each machine.

Minor said the Urbana location will have six or seven employees.

courier wrote 7 hours 17 min ago

 I hope they fail with their awful business.