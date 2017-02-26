Wired In: Neelan Veloo

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Neelan Veloo is co-founder of AVA, which makes Cheqlo, a cross platform app available on iOS, Android, and the internet that seeks to make event-planning and event-going an easier and more efficient process. Video

Each week, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet NEELAN VELOO, the founder of AVA, a startup out of the University of Illinois that helps create cross-platform software to solve common problems. He's a sophomore in electrical engineering, double majoring in entrepreneurship, and he's also a soccer referee. AVA's latest product is Cheqlo, a cross-platform app that will soon be available on iOS, Android and the internet that seeks to make event-planning and event-going an easier and more efficient process. He's an intern at Anheuser-Busch with the SmartBarley initiative, in order to help make the harvesting process more efficient for AB InBev grain growers.

Why are you an engineer?

I believe problems should only be solved with simplicity, and that we humans are all naturally engineers. Software was one form of engineering where I could make an impact with just one resource: the internet. I drafted a couple of ideas, sat down with a group of friends and began developing. We are currently working on a software that utilizes GPS location from a smartphone to take attendance at events. The app helps with managing members and essentially making event planning an easier practice.

What is your next step?

We want to release a test version of the app across this business fraternity called Phi Gamma Nu at UIUC; they have around 100 members. We'll have them use the app, pull in their feedback and then make some alterations. After that, we'll release it to the public on a subscription model, depending on how many people are in the organization. For example, if you have 150 members, you'll pay around $9 a month, and everybody in the organization will get a free download of the app and the event organizers will be provided with access to the platform. They'll be able to see who's coming and what time, to see which members are actually most committed to the organization.

Who's on your team?

We have two other people in the start-up now: our co-founder Sharan Arkalgud is a sophomore in computer science; he's done all the web development for us. He'll be interning at Garmin in the summer. Another co-founder, Harish Manikantan, is a freshman who's helping us out on the mobile development side. We all live in the Six-Pack residence halls and we see each other in Ikenberry Commons. We have a lot of crossover in courses and share multiple interests.

How did the idea get its start?

We found out about this problem through the business fraternity, and how they find taking attendance and inviting people to events difficult. We decided to create an application that would solve this problem.

Do you have investors?

We haven't really considered that yet. The current business strategy is focusing on downloads, so we will initially let the organizations use it completely for free. These fraternities have chapters in many universities all over the country. Once it spreads, and we genuinely need more resources to uphold the service we can go and seek investment. Software is nice, because the total initial cost of creating the app was zero dollars. All the tutorials we used to make it were free on the Internet. Even to market it, I don't think we'd need a lot of capital; we'd just need to efficiently use our contacts in various campuses to have the app move around, organization to organization.

Are you going to go through iVenture?

We wanted to do iVenture, but they have more of a socially impactful focus. Our product is more of a utility for organizations to use. Instead of iVenture, we've been talking to Illinois Ventures and the Technology Entrepreneurship Center to get business advice.

Where do you see yourself being five years from now?

I feel like that always changes for me. Recently, a professor asked us the question, do you all want to change the world? We all said yes. He said, if you want to change the world, economically speaking, the best way to do it is to provide somebody with a job. When he said that, instead of going into the big corporations, I thought about coming out of college with my own venture. It really motivated me to take up entrepreneurship as a second degree, a newly offered dual degree in the College of Engineering.

Do you see yourself eventually being bought up by a larger company?

From a business perspective, I can see how it doesn't make any sense to go up against a big competitor in a fairly saturated market. In the event management space, our largest competitor is Facebook, Facebook Events. You'd assume with Facebook being a huge company, they'd have a successful application in such a space. However, if you actually check their downloads, they've only got 1,000 downloads for their Facebook events app and a 3.1 star rating. Facebook tries to do everything, but they can't do everything well. We really think we could be the leader when it comes to simplifying event management.

TECH TIDBITS ... from NEELAN VELOO

Do you have any role models in entrepreneurship? Elon Musk. He's phenomenal. He had three components he really wanted to tackle in college: transportation; space travel; and renewable energy. He's done all three. He had a vision, and he went for it, with Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity.

Do you have favorite social media, besides your own creation? There are a lot of things I find inefficient. Over time, there will be a landslide shift towards one thing that everybody likes; it's inevitable. Right now, LinkedIn is probably my favorite. It has more professional uses. It gives a holistic view of a person in a short time.

Do you prefer to read on something like a Kindle or an actual book? An actual book. Kindle is supposed to look like a book, but it's kind of fake to me — would you rather Skype-call somebody or meet with them in person?

What are you reading right now? "Good to Great" by Jim Collins. It answers the question, why do some companies succeed when others don't? It maps out how companies became great, or large companies like Sears Roebuck and what they did to go downhill.