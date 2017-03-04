Nintendo hopes latest console flips Switch

Photo by: Anick Jesdanun/AP Nintendo Managing Executive Director Shinya Takahashi, left, and Switch developer Yoshiaki Koizumi pose with the Nintendo Switch console Feb. 13 in New York.

NEW YORK — With three kids and constant travel for work, John Hussey jumped at the chance to play an open-world game like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" anywhere, anytime.

After he heard about the Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a home console and a tablet, Hussey ordered one in January even though it didn't arrive until Friday, when Nintendo's latest game machine debuted.

Nintendo will need lots of traditional gamers like Hussey to redeem itself as a console maker, after being eclipsed by Microsoft and Sony in the console wars. But it will also need lots of casual gamers, many of whom seem satisfied with playing on a smartphone.

And in trying to appeal to many audiences, it risks not being best at serving any one.

THREE LIVES

The Switch is like three machines in one. Wireless controllers attach to a tablet for hand-held gaming. Take the tablet to a gathering with friends and you can prop it up on a table using its built-in kickstand, and detach the controllers for use as stand-alone devices. At home, slide the tablet into a docking station and snap the controllers into a grip accessory and you have a traditional game console attached to a TV. With each switch — get it? — you can pick up where you left off.

"Knowing I could get the 'Zelda' game both at home and on the road — at this stage in my life, that's essential," said Hussey, a sales rep from Bloomington, Ind. "I can't sit around at home and play a 70-hour game, but if I'm on airplanes or in hotels, it's perfect."

The new "Zelda" game is the biggest available at launch, though Nintendo is also pushing a collection of casual party games called "1-2-Switch." It says more than 80 titles are in development, including "Super Mario Odyssey."

GAME OVER ... CONTINUE?

Nintendo's Wii in 2006 introduced motion control and was a massive success, forcing Microsoft and Sony to respond. But the Wii's successor in 2012, the Wii U, proved disappointing. People thought it was too expensive at $300, especially with few must-have games.

Since then, the video-game maker has faced other hiccups. Its NES Classic retro module was a "hot" holiday gift, but difficult to find. It fared better with "Pokemon Go" on phones, but that wasn't developed in-house. The iPhone game "Super Mario Run" garnered buzz, but some balked at the $10 price.

It's also not available on Android until later this month.

The Switch represents a new hope. Nintendo is forecasting sales of 2 million units in the first month. IDC analyst Lewis Ward estimates Nintendo will ship 8 million within a year — better than the Wii U, though not as much as the Wii.

MULTIPLAYER

With the Switch, Nintendo is hoping "to reach gamers, families and we even hope to reach people who haven't played video games before," Nintendo managing executive director Shinya Takahashi said. "Really the goal with the Nintendo Switch is to reach as broad an audience as possible."

Part of that involves changing the nature of game play. Nintendo developed the mini-games in "1-2-Switch" so players look at their opponents — not screens — as they draw guns or milk cows.

Nintendo Switch developer Yoshiaki Koizumi said he wanted the game to reflect Nintendo's roots as a playing card company in the 1880s. Nintendo wants to bring people together, and "one of the best ways to do that is giving them the opportunity to be able to see each other's expression," much like when you're playing cards, he said.

Andrew Maher, a cook in Columbia, Missouri, looks forward to playing with his girlfriend, something they couldn't do together on phones. He said the Switch "seems like a fun group experience."

But Nintendo doesn't want to give up on traditional gamers either — thus the docking station for playing on the big screen.

PRESS START

The be-all approach comes with compromises . As a game console, the Switch doesn't have the range of games available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. As a tablet, it lacks traditional features such as a web browser and streaming video apps like Netflix (even rival game consoles have these).

Euromonitor analyst Matthew Hudak said Nintendo needs a way to be different from rivals, and "the smartest play for them is to try to be this all-purpose console for social, casual or dedicated needs."

But if Nintendo fails to persuade casual gamers to spend $300 on something that does less than their phones, the Switch could wind up on the trash heap like the Wii U.

"For the average consumer seeking a new console, they want to be able to spend the least money, be able to keep up with all the biggest releases and play the same games as their friends, none of which they can currently do with Nintendo Switch," said Joshua Clay, a video game programmer in Derby, U.K., who doesn't plan to switch from his PlayStation 4.

IDC's Ward is more optimistic. While hardcore gamers might stick with the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 because they're more powerful and support more multiplayer online games, he said the Switch's portability and easy-to-use controllers will appeal to first-time gamers.

"I'm predicting Nintendo is going to be viewed in retrospect at the end of the year as 'Back in the game,'" he said.