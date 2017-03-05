Business listings, March 5, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

All About Cleaning, 1401 W. Charles St., C, Charlotte Owens, same address.

Blood Diamond Music Co., 1717 W. Kirby Ave., #387, C, Bryant Douglas, 1106 N. 6th St., C.

Champaign Renovation, 2504 W. William St., C, Scott Crawford, same address.

Chema's Drywall, 207 E. Clark St., Unit 4, C, Jose Maria Valencia Sandoval, same address.

Davis Small Business Consulting, 2004 Trails Drive, U, Kelli Davis, same address.

E&E Painting and Drywall, 2902 Lawndale Drive, C, Elliott Smith, same address, and Ernesto Ramos, 214 Deerpath, Tolono.

Illini Cleaning and Painting Specialist, 1823 Valley Road, Apt. D, C, Jermaine Williams, same address.

Lighthouse Properties, 1317 Frederick St., C, Matthew Meersman, same address.

R. Angell's House Cleaning and Errand Services, P.O. Box 17132, U, Rhonda Rhoden Angel, 2425 E. Nevada St., U.