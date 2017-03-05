Meet Illinois basketball's Jalen Coleman-Lands: Shot caller

Video: Video: The story behind Jalen Coleman-Lands and Volume » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Last fall, Illinois basketball player Jalen Coleman-Lands became chief marketing officer of Volume Technologies, a mobile application created by recent Illinois graduate Musa Sulejmani and Carson White that tells a user information about local restaurants and bars, including the current wait time, male-to-female ratio, whether there is a cover charge, and drink and food specials. Other Related Content Meet Illinois basketball's Jalen Coleman-Lands: Shot maker

Top of the Morning, March 5, 2017

CHAMPAIGN — In all likelihood, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Musa Sulejmani would have met at some point on the Illinois campus.

Both considered the late Dr. Paul Magelli their mentor in the College of Business. Coleman-Lands said Magelli even mentioned Sulejmani as someone he should get to know during one of their weekly meetings before the longtime UI professor died in early December.

Coleman-Lands and Sulejmani ultimately met in a calculus class last spring. Coleman-Lands had a question about a problem and tapped Sulejmani on the shoulder.

“I thought he was like 30 at first,” Coleman-Lands said, which drew a laugh from Sulejmani. “He was answering questions in class. He just seemed real knowledgeable about that, and we kind of branched off from there.”

A friendship began to develop at that point. First, it was just time spent together listening to music, a shared interest, and getting to know each other. Then the conversation turned to the app Sulejmani was developing with another Illinois student, Carson White.

Not that their passion for music waned.

“They’re notorious for their late-night freestyle sessions,” White said of Coleman-Lands and Sulejmani. “Put on an instrumental track and they just start rapping.”

“It’s tradition,” Coleman-Lands added.

“You destroy me every time,” Sulejmani interjected.

“I don’t know about all that,” Coleman-Lands continued. “This guy right here has lyrics. Songwriter slash CEO. We definitely enjoy ourselves. We have fun being around each other while we also take care of business.”

That business is a joint venture between Coleman-Lands, Sulejmani and White. Less than a year after meeting, the trio has released Volume — Wait No More, an app that delivers real-time crowd information about restaurants, bars, coffee shops and more in Champaign.

The third and most recent update came mid-February, and the trio saw downloads spike.

“We watched our user count go from 100 one day to 250 and then the next day was 100 (more) again,” said Sulejmani, who is the Volume CEO. “It’s a rush when you see that people are using your app, they’re downloading it, getting utility out of it. Everything up until that point — all the stress, everything that brought you down and made you not want to do it anymore — goes away. You’re like, this is all worth it now because people are using the thing we want them to use.”

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Coleman-Lands, of course, has a higher profile as a sophomore guard on the Illinois basketball team than he does as the chief marketing officer of Volume, but the College of Business is just as much a part of what drew the Indiana native to Illinois.

Before he entered high school — first at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and then La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. — Coleman-Lands said he contemplated what sort of path his personality and characteristics would best lend itself to. He always considered himself sociable and able to easily speak with people from different backgrounds.

“I felt like networking was always one of my callings,” he said.

That, plus some business courses in high school, and Coleman-Lands said he felt like he was on the right path. He was an honor roll student at La Lumiere, received the Bransfield Award — the highest honor given to an underclassmen — and served as the vice president of the La Lumiere Entrepreneurship club.

Coleman-Lands is majoring in marketing at Illinois, and that’s where basketball and business begin to overlap.

“The reason why I chose marketing is because I really care about a brand,” he said. “I feel like that’s one thing all athletes have to care about regardless of what sport they’re in. You have to watch out what you’re doing, people taking pictures of you. You have to watch out what you post on social media. We all have brands ourselves.”

The opportunity to put what he’s learning in the classroom into action with a real world product has furthered the way Coleman-Lands sees his place in the business world.

“That’s one thing I really enjoy and I’ve learned I’m kind of meant to be in the field I’m in,” he said. “I’m growing to love it even more having the opportunity to utilize the skills I’m learning in class and putting it into action.”

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Coleman-Lands, Sulejmani and White consider themselves a team for Volume. Their success, Coleman-Lands said while borrowing from his experience on the basketball court, comes from each member of the business team knowing his role.

Sulejmani, as CEO, provides vision and direction. White, as chief technology officer, executes that vision as the lead programmer and developer in a group that’s grown with five more support developers. Coleman-Lands markets that vision and execution to others, extolling the virtues of the app.

“There’s no role confusion,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s really similar to on the court — making sure everyone knows their roles, (and) making sure we communicate with one another.

“My role is pretty much to maximize our users. It’s a great product. My role within the team is to create a strategic plan to get the most users as possible, the most downloads we can.”

Coleman-Lands has to be careful about NCAA rules when marketing Volume, but the free app keeps him on the right side of compliance. He just has to get creative to get the word out, talking to people in person and connecting with others via sites like LinkedIn among other social media options.

“Once we get a few people to download the app, the product pretty much speaks for itself,” Coleman-Lands said. “I feel comfortable enough with our product and what we have created that it would do that, which it has based off the numbers we’ve had.”

Volume, Sulejmani said, started out as an idea to see how long lines were at certain establishments and how that information could make peoples’ lives more efficient. Something simple.

“It kind of transformed into something a lot more meaningful and connected to your surroundings,” Sulejmani said. “The app right now as it stands is a platform that tells you crowd information about places nearby. It will tell you male/female breakdown at certain places. Everywhere else we can tell you how packed places are, what the wait time is to get in, what the line length is like, if there’s a cover charge there, if they’re running any specials and if it’s worth staying there."

Three bigwigs in the boardroom

Jalen Coleman-Lands is already putting his College of Business education to good use. Here are three more former Illini that have been successes in the business world:

Jerry Colangelo

One of the inaugural inductees into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, Colangelo went from youngest general manager of a professional team with the Phoenix Suns in 1968 to owning the Suns and several other Arizona professional franchises. He's been the Director of USA Basketball since 2005.

Dave Downey

Downey still holds Illinois' single-game scoring record with 53 points against Indiana, but he was also a Big Ten Medal of Honor winner. He holds both a bachelor's and law degree from Illinois and is the president and founder of The Downey Group, Inc., which provides financial planning services.

Mannie Jackson

Another inaugural Illinois Hall of Fame inductee, Jackson's long career with Honeywell saw him become one of the company's senior corporate officers. He bought the Harlem Globetrotters in 1993, becoming the first African-American owner of a global sports and entertainment franchise.