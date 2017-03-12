Building permits, March 12, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 201 Doisy Lane, $143,014.

Wells & Wells Construction, office alteration at Firestone Building at 311 S. Neil St., $89,267.

Smith/Burgett Architects, office remodeling at 2021 S. First St., #207, $201,555.

Ryan Reber Architect, retail alteration at 2000 N. Neil St., #510, $27,950.

Element Building, new single-family residences at 746, 748, 750 and 752 Sedgegrass Drive, $115,000 each.

Mahomet

Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 2007 Rylan Road, $250,000.

Rantoul

Dig It Inc., loading tank installation at 205 Turner Drive, $220,000.

Eduardo Solorzano, residential renovation at 729 E. Congress Ave., $30,000.

Savoy

Signature Homebuilders Inc., new single-family residence at 202 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $240,000.

Signature Homebuilders Inc., new single-family residence at 106 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $240,000.

Robert E. Furtney, new single-family residence at 104 Summerbrook Drive in Fieldstone subdivision, $300,000.

Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 1103 Cascade Drive in Lake Falls subdivision, $516,000.

Urbana

U-Haul Co. of Illinois, new storage building at 2010 S. Philo Road, $200,000.

U-Haul Co. of Illinois, remodeling of building at 2010 S. Philo Road, $150,000.

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $1,215,743.

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $375,383.