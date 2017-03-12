Business listings, March 12, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Cari's Farm, 5810 W. Springfield Ave., C, Cari Rincker, same address.

City Express Taxi Cab, 2754 Hunters Pond Run, #21, C, Solomon Kumwenda, same address.

Detailed Cleaning Service, 549 County Road 3100 N, Fisher, Angelica De Partida, same address.

Discover Illinois, 301 N. Neil St., Suite 400, C, Cari Rincker, 5810 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Dunn's Mobile Washing Detail, 1005 W. Eureka St., C, Marquan Dunn, same address.

FruitVaccine Inc., 60 Hazelwood Drive, C, S. Indu Rupassara, 1210 Eastern Drive, U, and Dennis Buetow, 2 Eton Court, C.

Golden Property Management, P.O. Box 861, U, James Carter Jr., 602 Silver Lake Court, Savoy.

JEYCA Daycare, 1308 Comanche Drive, C, Iris Aguirre Corado, same address.

Katsaros & Associates, 2301 Village Green Place, Suite B, C, Dean Katsaros, Addison.

Nio Marc Productions, 602 W. Springfield Ave., C, Antonio Anderson, 103 W. Eads St., Apt. A, Thomasboro.

Professional Barber Studio, 111 N. Garrard St., Rantoul, Edwin Rivera, 742 St. Andrew's Circle, Rantoul.

The BE Boutique, P.O. Box 304, Mahomet, Erin Lilly, 503 S. Jefferson St., Mahomet.

Tidemann Audio, 701 W. Indiana Ave., U, Jeremy Tidemann, same address.

Zero1 USA Pro Wrestling, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C, Eric St. Pierre, 702 W. First St., Homer.