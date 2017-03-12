Just Askin': Last call in C-U

Champaign and Urbana cut off alcohol sales at bars and restaurants at 2 a.m. Have they considered moving that later as is the case in area villages like Westville (3 a.m.)?

Champaign hasn't, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said, "at least not in recent memory." Neither has Urbana, Mayor Laurel Prussing said, at least as long as she's been mayor, since 2005.

Kam's owner Eric Meyer said he wasn't aware of efforts to change the sales cutoff time, and said he likes where it's at.

"I'm not aware of anyone who's shown interest in extending hours, and I personally wouldn't favor it either," he said.

Champaign and Urbana bars and restaurants have cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. since 2003, when both cities switched from 1 a.m.

After the 2002 Chicago Bears season in Champaign, Meyer said, bar owners requested the later time for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Champaign City Council approved this and went further, making the 2 a.m. cutoff time apply the entire week.

To avoid putting its bars and restaurants at a disadvantage, the Urbana City Council followed suit.

Meyer serves as district vice president for the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association and said he hasn't heard from any licensees about moving the time later.

Moving it later could put a strain on police officers, Meyer said. It also would be tough on his workers, many of whom are students or work another job in the morning.

"There are certain days of the year where maybe an extra hour would help, like home football games," Meyer said.

"But in reality, the campus has learned to adjust to the 2 a.m. closing, and licensees have adjusted to it."

Have a question? Email it to business reporter Ben Zigterman at bzigterman@news-gazette.com, and he'll chase down an answer.