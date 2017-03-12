A thirst for clarity

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Chris Hausman stands at the headwaters of the Pesotum Consolidated Drainage District near his farm near Pesotum.

CHAMPAIGN — In 2015, the Obama administration issued new rules to clarify what are considered waters of the United States and thus protected under the Clean Water Act.

For farmers, however, the new WOTUS rules only made them more confused.

"We're not really sure how it would've affected us because it put in a lot of uncertainty," said John Reifsteck, who farms between Champaign and Tolono. "As I look out across my field, I'm not certain if it's waters of the United States or not. Some would say it was, others wouldn't."

The Clean Water Act protects "navigable waters," but a 2006 U.S. Supreme Court decision indicated it also protects waters with a "significant nexus" to navigable waters and asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to come up with new rules.

Under the new rules, much more water was placed under protection, which would require permits for discharging pollutants or land-moving activities.

"They're always trying to make the argument that all water is connected, and that little mud puddle has an impact basically all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," Pesotum farmer Chris Hausman said. "I just think it was a total overreach by federal government."

While the new rules carved out several exemptions for agriculture, and puddles were specifically exempted, Illinois Farm Bureau director of natural and environmental resources Lauren Lurkins said there was confusion between what waters were considered perennial, intermittent and ephemeral.

"There could be a low spot in the middle of a cornfield that will drain to a roadside ditch, then eventually to navigable water," Lurkins said. "The government could make the argument that they have regulation into the middle of the field."

As soon as the new rules went into effect, lawsuits were filed and a court stayed the rules.

And Feb. 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works to review the WOTUS rule and propose a new rule that rescinds or revises WOTUS. This process is expected to take years.

The Illinois Farm Bureau and some local farmers praised the executive order.

"I think what the Trump administration is doing is the correct action, and it's gonna be a positive thing for farmers being able to manage their farms without an overburden of government regulation," Hausman said.

"I'm glad to see changes are going to be coming," Reifsteck said. "I believe it would have had potential to cause harm to farmers because of the overreach, without demonstrating it had value to society. I'm not convinced, even if it had been implemented, that it would make the waters better."

Reifsteck and Hausman support having clean water, but believe there are better ways to achieve that. Reifsteck said there should be a discussion about how best to protect the waters, and Hausman said more straightforward rules are needed.

Lurkins believes farmers and state governments, rather than the federal government, can find better solutions.

"We have things in the state now that are all about how farmers can improve water quality. We have better, positive outcomes when we have the flexibility to be innovative," she said.

For example, to help eliminate the oxygen "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico created by agricultural runoff and treated sewage, the EPA asked states along the Mississippi River to create nutrient loss reduction strategies.

Illinois is two years into its plan. In its first year, the Illinois Farm Bureau awarded $100,000 to 18 projects and issued a report documenting the projects and future plans.

"As most farmers, we want to be supportive of clean water and clean air. We want to be good stewards," Hausman said. "But it's got to be done in a common-sense approach."