Today's Special: Cottage Inn Pizza setting sights on Champaign

Photo by: Provided A Cottage Inn Pizza restaurant is shown in Saline, Mich. Cottage Inn plans to build 10 more restaurants in the Midwest, including one in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — A Michigan-based pizza chain is opening shop in Champaign.

Cottage Inn Pizza said it will have 10 additional restaurants in the Midwest either open or in development by the end of 2017, with one of them in Champaign.

A location and an opening date have yet to be announced.

The company, based in Ann Arbor, describes itself as a gourmet pizza restaurant.

"You can feel the excitement in the air here at Cottage Inn," Cottage Inn vice president Deborah Masse told The News-Gazette. "Our pizza is a mainstay of both college students and families in Michigan, and now we're ready to bring our brand over the border to pizza lovers in Illinois."

The restaurant will employ between 25 and 30 people and offer carry out and delivery service.

Cottage Inn was the first pizza restaurant in Ann Arbor when it opened there in 1948. It currently has more than 50 stores and franchises in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and China.