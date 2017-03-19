Building permits, March 19, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Scott Machin Remodeling, alteration to Ashley Furniture at 602 W. Anthony Drive, $98,800.
Architectural Expressions, office alteration at 1501 Interstate Drive, $177,817.
Evan Lloyd Architects, alteration at Pie's the Limit restaurant at 2510 Village Green Place, $50,000.
Mode 3 Architecture Inc., tenant fit-out for NW Investment Group at 217 S. Neil St., $198,573.
Ratio Architects, office alteration at 115 N. Neil St., $1,485,931.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1516 Greyrock Lane, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1518 Greyrock Lane, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1515 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1516 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1517 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1518 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.
Milller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 1703 Eagle Road, $190,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1402 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1404 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1406 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1408 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 754 Sedgegrass Drive, $115,000.
Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 756 Sedgegrass Drive, $115,000.
Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 1709 Eagle Road, $325,000.
Mahomet
Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1215 Morningside Lane, $340,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Raymond Miller Construction, new single-family residence at 3014 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $480,000.
New Prairie Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 910 N. Broadway Ave., $74,548.
Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $111,082.
Restaurant Specialties Inc., new restaurant building at 106 E. University Ave., $750,000.
East Urbana Development Corp., remodeling of business at 110 E. University Ave., $39,300.
Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of business at 201 W. Main St., $1,508,600.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.