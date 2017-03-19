Building permits, March 19, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Scott Machin Remodeling, alteration to Ashley Furniture at 602 W. Anthony Drive, $98,800.

Architectural Expressions, office alteration at 1501 Interstate Drive, $177,817.

Evan Lloyd Architects, alteration at Pie's the Limit restaurant at 2510 Village Green Place, $50,000.

Mode 3 Architecture Inc., tenant fit-out for NW Investment Group at 217 S. Neil St., $198,573.

Ratio Architects, office alteration at 115 N. Neil St., $1,485,931.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1516 Greyrock Lane, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1518 Greyrock Lane, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1515 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1516 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1517 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1518 Stonebluff Court, $115,000.

Milller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 1703 Eagle Road, $190,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1402 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1404 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1406 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 1408 Cobblestone Way, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 754 Sedgegrass Drive, $115,000.

Element Building, new zero-lot-line single-family residence at 756 Sedgegrass Drive, $115,000.

Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 1709 Eagle Road, $325,000.

Mahomet

Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1215 Morningside Lane, $340,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

Raymond Miller Construction, new single-family residence at 3014 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $480,000.

New Prairie Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 910 N. Broadway Ave., $74,548.

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $111,082.

Restaurant Specialties Inc., new restaurant building at 106 E. University Ave., $750,000.

East Urbana Development Corp., remodeling of business at 110 E. University Ave., $39,300.

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of business at 201 W. Main St., $1,508,600.