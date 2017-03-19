Business listings, March 19, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Christopher Fuller Photography, P.O. Box 34, Savoy, Christopher Fuller, 413 Banbury Lane, Savoy.

Happy PAWZ Pet Wellness, 1722 Westhaven Drive, C, Penny Watkins-Zdrojewski, same address.

Lady J's Little Allstars Daycare, P.O. Box 1043, C, Jacqueline Starns, same address.

Pacesetter Apparel, P.O. Box 34, Rantoul, Ava Collins, 901 Briarcliff Drive, Rantoul.

Pierre Cargo Express, 300 Marco Drive, Rantoul, Levone Cunningham, same address.

Smith Creative, 1105 Baytowne Drive, #12, C, Ryan Smith, same address.

Toledos Floor Covering, 2308 W. John St., Apt. C, C, Maratha Toleo and Luis Toledo, same address.