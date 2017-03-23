17,000 AT&T workers return to their jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.
A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren't trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union "clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians."
The strike had taken people who install cable and phone service and who work in call centers off the job. AT&T says it had contingency plans.
Negotiations continue over new contracts for workers.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.