Business listings, March 26, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Carroll Professional Contracting, 1709 Tara Drive, C, James Carroll, same address.

Horsemen's Laboratory-EquiSal Div, 907 N. Westbrook Drive, Mahomet, John Byrd, same address.

I Can Pass Driving School, 10 Henson Place, Suite 3, C, Meilan Qi, 2403 Grange Drive, U.

Packidge, 3708 Colleen Drive, Apt. 104, C, Jojuan White, same address, and Patrice Hughes, 705 S. Mattis Ave., C.

Polished Prints, 3008 Stanley Lane, C, Leah Longueville, same address.

Senior Care Recruitment Services, 911 W. Hill St., U, Pam Ellison, same address.

The Play Day Cafe, 211 Lincoln St., St. Joseph, Ashley Sjuts, 1631 County Road 2500 N, Thomasboro.

Two Become One, P.O. Box 444, Rantoul, Andrea Banbury, 800 St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.