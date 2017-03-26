Just Askin': Oberweis Dairy

Is Oberweis still planning to open this summer?

Oberweis Dairy announced in December that it would be opening a store this summer on South Neil Street in the former Atlanta Bread Company location.

While there hasn't been any construction on the building, company CEO Joe Oberweis said the store is still on schedule.

"Everything is on track for a summer opening," he wrote in an email. "Nothing new to report at this time other than that!"

The real estate sign in front of the Atlanta Bread Company building still says the sale is pending, though that should change May 1.

"Oberweis will close on the property on May 1," Guth & Associates owner Jill Guth wrote in an email. "Building permit drawings are being prepared for submittal to the City of Champaign. All on schedule."

This will be the first downstate Illinois shop for the popular, Chicago-area ice cream company. Oberweis is also working on opening a shop in Bloomington.

The Champaign location will also include a That Burger Joint hamburger restaurant.