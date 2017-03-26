Video: Wired in: Thomas Satrom » more Videographer: Heather Coit Thomas Satrom is the founder of Satrom Music, which makes lightweight equipment for the traveling musician. Image

Each week, Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet THOMAS SATROM, founder and CEO of Satrom Music. Satrom, 28, of Champaign, is earning a master's degree in energy systems. His company builds musical equipment for the traveling musician. Products are designed to be lightweight while not sacrificing tone. The weight savings are approximately 60 percent over current options. Each product is designed and handmade in the U.S. The current guitar cabinet utilizes composites for weight savings and increased acoustic properties.

How did you get the idea for lightweight cabinets?

A bunch of friends and I are really into music; we just sit around and talk about music constantly. They're all musically talented, and I'm not. I just don't have the gift. So when we went places, I'd help carry things.

What's heaviest thing you carry?

A lot of my friends' combo amps can weigh from 80 to 100 pounds; they're absurd. Anything that's all tube-based and has a lot of speakers is going to weigh a lot. They're heavy because there's so much iron for the transformers; you need the power transformer and the audio transformer, and four to eight vacuum tubes.

So when did you found the company?

I had the idea about five years ago, as an undergraduate in engineering mechanics here. I didn't really start the company until I looked at selling the equipment. It's all word of mouth right now. I can't do it full-time yet.

Who is on your team?

Just me. I like to keep it simple; I've moved a lot in the past few years, so having extra people made things complicated.

Are you making a profit at this point?

So far, I've sold one cabinet, and I made a profit on that one as a unit. I sold it to a professional musician named Curtis J, alt-rock with groove, who also teaches jazz guitar. I have made two others, and gave one to a friend. I'm carrying around the prototype. I build them in my garage. I also like to work on cars.

Have you always wanted to be an entrepreneur?

I've always liked the idea of making things. I guess I kind of fell into entrepreneurship. I always like having great ideas, and seeing what can I do with this? How can I change that? But I've never really look it as a form of occupation before.

What was the change?

Somebody told me I should enter this in the Cozad Competition (which is still ongoing). I said I'll look into it. Now I'm in the final Cozad section. We'll see how it goes.

And then?

I might be able to get some seed money for buying equipment. Then I'll decide what to do next. I don't have any investors at this point.

TECH TIDBITS ... from THOMAS SATROM

Do you have any wearable electronics? My phone.

Do you have a favorite social media? Facebook to keep in touch with my friends. Most social media is distracting, like watching television. It's a lot of taking stuff in, a friend says it's like looking at everybody's highlights reel.

Do you prefer reading real-world books or a digital version? I like books, I like the smell of the pages, to put a bookmark in there and that it doesn't run on batteries. I used to travel a lot, and the book would always be there with me.

What are you reading right now? A book called "The Name of the Wind" by Patrick Rothfuss.

Do you have a hero among entrepreneurs? Elon Musk, because he's trying to push boundaries. With musical equipment, it's Leo Fender. He's the most common name in guitar, and he never played guitar. He was just really good at understanding manufacturing and how to get prices down.