Building permits, April 2, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Walter Conroy, alteration to multifamily residence at 404 Edgebrook Drive, $35,445.
Walter Conroy, alteration to multifamily residence at 403 Briar Lane, $35,445.
Mahomet
Mumm Homebuilders, new duplex at 1813 Lake Ridge Court, $250,000.
Mumm Homebuilders, new duplex at 1815 Lake Ridge Court, $250,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 7 Harmony Court in Lake Falls subdivision, $375,000.
G.A. Johnson, new commercial building at 605 N. Dunlap St. in Savoy Square, $1,900,000.
Urbana
Scott Nelson Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 1810 S. Bohn Circle, $370,000.
