Building permits, April 2, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Walter Conroy, alteration to multifamily residence at 404 Edgebrook Drive, $35,445.

Walter Conroy, alteration to multifamily residence at 403 Briar Lane, $35,445.

Mahomet

Mumm Homebuilders, new duplex at 1813 Lake Ridge Court, $250,000.

Mumm Homebuilders, new duplex at 1815 Lake Ridge Court, $250,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 7 Harmony Court in Lake Falls subdivision, $375,000.

G.A. Johnson, new commercial building at 605 N. Dunlap St. in Savoy Square, $1,900,000.

Urbana

Scott Nelson Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 1810 S. Bohn Circle, $370,000.