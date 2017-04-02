Business listings, April 2, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

All Angles Roofing, 2204 W. John St., C, Ryan Taber, 1057 Bucks Pond Road, Monticello; Kevin Watterson, 22387 Parnell Road, Farmer City; and Kevin Daniels, 1214 Fieldstone Drive, Savoy.

Boomgarden Media, 3209A Cameron Drive, C, Dan Boomgarden, same address.

BTTW, 1146 Alta Brown Drive, Rantoul, Patricia Brown, same address.

Castle Property Services, P.O. Box 959, U, Bhameswarlall Seechurn and Valentia Seechurn, 1109 Frank Drive, C.

RSP Embroidery, 1704 S. Southfield Drive, Mahomet, Susan Bundy, same address.

Spark Museum + Play Cafe LLC, 142 Lincoln Square Mall, U, Sonya Darter, 1105 S. Douglas Ave., U.

Sweet 2 the Sweets, 1146 Alta Brown Drive, Rantoul, Patricia Brown, same address.