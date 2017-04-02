Just Askin': When will the new Aldi in Savoy open?

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The site of the new Aldi in Savoy.

When is the new Savoy Aldi going to open?

Aldi announced in December that it is coming to Savoy with the goal of opening in late 2017.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty broker Ashley Quach said the grocery could open as soon as this summer: "We're looking at August-September for a grand opening."

The Savoy Aldi, on U.S. 45 just north of the Christie Clinic on Calvin Street, will be the third in the area, joining the ones in Champaign and Urbana, which are being renovated.

Construction should begin in the coming weeks, Aldi Dwight Division vice president Heather Moore said, and move along pretty quickly, at least compared to the process of bringing Aldi here.

"The deal started in 2015," Quach said. "It took a long time to open because they were battling with the Illinois Department of Transportation."

Aldi wanted a driveway directly from U.S. 45, while IDOT wanted customers to turn onto Calvin Street and then into Aldi. Aldi eventually got its way, Quach said.