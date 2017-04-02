Today's Special: Villa Grove adds Mexican restaurant

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette From left, manager Yessica Bedolla, server Gustavo Valedez and owner Jorge Mora.

VILLA GROVE — A Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in the heart of downtown Villa Grove.

Owner Jorge Mora of Urbana launched El Rancho Grande, which is serving Mexican dishes like burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, grilled chicken and tacos in a building that once housed Weaver's Restaurant at 17 S. Main St.

"This is my first restaurant," Mora said.

Managed by Yessica Bedolla, the eatery is peppered with Mexican decorations and several big-screen TVs.

Mora said he is considering opening a party room adjacent to the restaurant.

The eatery, which has 13 employees, also offers carryout service.