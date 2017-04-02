Winner is served: Gambling not only thing on cafes' menus

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette A 'happy hour' sign reminds customers at Jim's Place, a video-gambling cafe in Champaign, that alcohol is served there. Manager Barb Burch Rogers said state law dictates that they must serve alcohol while Champaign law makes serving food mandatory. Burch Rogers said they don't sell much of either as customers prefer to play and drink coffee.

In 2012, Illinois began allowing restaurants and bars to add video-gambling terminals.

These can now be found nearly everywhere, with 241 terminals at 52 establishments in Champaign as of February, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Most of these are at restaurants or bars, but a new type of establishment — video-gambling cafes — has emerged since the machines were allowed.

And because the video-gambling terminals are allowed only at establishments with a liquor license, most gambling cafes sell some liquor and perhaps personal pizza or breadsticks, but make most of their money from gambling.

"Most of the places you'll go to, they sell very little liquor," said Barb Burch Rogers, manager at Jim's Place in Champaign. "Most just have a fridge with some beer."

Based on calls to several gambling cafes in the area, most serve basic food and drinks.

Lacey's Place in Champaign has chips, cookies, beer, sodas, water and apple juice.

Ruby's Slots on Town Center Boulevard serves pizza, breadsticks, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, wine and beer.

At Jim's Place, "we have pizza, Jamaican patties, quesadillas, popcorn," Burch Rogers said.

Urbana has a separate liquor license for video-gambling cafes, Mayor Laurel Prussing said, though licenses are capped and any new cafe would need to be approved by the city council.

Champaign is still deciding what to do with the relatively new type of business.

"I think this gaming business came up so quickly, and it takes a long time for liquor laws to change," Burch Rogers said. "I think the city wasn't ready for this when they opened up."

In February, the Champaign City Council placed a moratorium until June 7 on installing video-gambling terminals at new licensed liquor establishments, giving it time to decide whether to create a license specific to the gambling cafes.

"In the spring, there will be a council study session where the staff will discuss options and what we can possibly do regarding video-gaming cafes," city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said. "One of the things is, should there be a new license type for these kinds of establishments?"

Champaign has a cap on Class A liquor licenses, which don't have to sell food, so most video-gambling cafes in Champaign have restaurant liquor licenses, which don't have a cap but require that food sales make up at least 60 percent of the combined food and alcohol sales.

The restaurant liquor license also requires a 25 percent to 75 percent ratio of kitchen-to-dining areas.

"Before we could open, we had to have a kitchen," Burch Rogers said. "We had to go to a lot of expense to have the right equipment."

To comply with the 60 percent food sales requirement, Jim's Place discourages drinking.

"We don't have a lot that drink, which is good, and in exchange, we have a limited food menu so we can comply," Burch Rogers said. "It's not that difficult to comply."

Inside the numbers

From February 2016 to February 2017 ...

-- Gamblers in Champaign lost $15.6 million on $197.9 million in bets.

-- Of that $15.6 million, the establishments received $10.9 million (70 percent), the state received $3.9 million (25 percent) and Champaign received $777,985 (5 percent).

-- Gamblers in Urbana lost $6.4 million on $77.9 million in bets.

-- Of that $6.4 million, the establishments received $4.5 million, the state received $1.6 million and Urbana received $319,217.