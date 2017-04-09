Building permits, April 9, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 301 Doisy Lane, $158,607.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 205 Doisy Lane, $150,046.
MSA Architects, alteration at Lee's Oriental Kitchen at 303 W. Cedar St., $62,500.
Tim Schenk, alteration for Justice store at 2000 N. Neil St., #330, $80,133.
Ruyle Mechanical & Electrical, alteration at 809 S. Fifth St., $70,000.
GPD Group, alteration at Outback Steakhouse at 2402 N. Prospect Ave., $100,000.
Aaron Mullet, alteration for Anytime Fitness Gymnasium at 109 W. John St., $90,000.
Broeren Russo Construction, new office building at 3407 Big Pine Trail, $961,608.
Stantec, addition/alteration for Fed Ex Ground distribution building at 102 Mercury Drive, $1,149,350.
Stantec, addition for Fed Ex Ground gateway building at 102 Mercury Drive, $1,124,800.
Wells & Wells Construction, new multifamily/commercial building at 310 S. First St., $5,899,621.
Wells & Wells Construction, new multifamily/commercial building at 302 S. First St., $6,912,318.
Mahomet
Premier Construction, new single-family residence at 1507 Halo Drive, $500,000.
Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 1307 Briarwood Lane, $420,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Kennedy Builders, new single-family residence at 1709 S. Bohn Circle, $226,000.
Field Gate Group, new single-family residence at 3021 E. Stillwater Landing, $32,000.
Field Gate Group, new single-family residence at 3019 E. Stillwater Landing, $63,200.
Cake Design Development LLC, restaurant remodeling at 401 N. Broadway Ave., $371,925.
Wells & Wells Construction, new manufacturing building at 611 W. Elm St., $618,650.
