Business listings, April 9, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

90's Daughter, 1503 W. Green St., C, Michael Esteves, same address.

Aerial View Aviation, 1604 S. Division St., Apt. A-2, Mahomet, Amanda Shay, same address.

BILOGOS, 1102 E. Colorado Ave., #214, U, Dodzi Akotia, same address.

BYG — Backyard Guerilla, 1602 S. Smith Road, C, Huston Johnson, same address.

Kirby Wealth Management Group, 2301 Village Green Place, Suite C, C, Justin Kirby, 3808 Clubhouse Drive, C.

Ohms vapor, 1523 Lincolnshire Drive, C, Joseph Adams Jr., same address.

Olson Hauling, 608 S. Lincoln St., Philo, Laryn Olson, same address.

Page Roasting Co., 202 S. First St., C, Erin Erdman, 307 S. Cottage Grove Ave., U.

Portal Entertainment Group, 201 S. Draper Ave., C, Thomas Grassman, same address.

Same Street Textiles & Scrap Yard, 807 E. Oregon St., U, Lara Orr, same address.

The Crow's Nest Leatherware Co., 709 W. Hill St., C, James Harrington, same address.

Walter Conroy Construction Consulting, 2909 Lawndale Drive, C, Walter Conroy, same address.