Competition has hair businesses going a cut above

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Gene Ankenbrand cuts the hair of Steve Maloney of Champaign last week at Gene's Barber Shop in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Hairdos come and go, but Gene Ankenbrand has been a constant in the local hair industry, cutting styles he didn't always understand.

"Back in the '70s, long hair was in, and we weren't sure how to cut that, so we turned everyone down," Ankenbrand, 75, said. "After a couple years, we started cutting the longer hair and that worked out."

He's now been cutting hair for 55 years and claims to be the oldest full-time barber in town. While he's made it work this long, Gene's Barber Shop isn't as busy as it used to be.

"Some days, I don't do very much," he said.

His old-school location in the back of the Country Fair Shopping Center in Champaign doesn't help. Nor does the rise of chain hair salons like Great Clips and Sport Clips.

"I don't have a computer. I don't have a cellphone, so I'm missing out on that," he said.

He wouldn't have a website for his shop if it weren't for his daughter-in-law, who set it up.

Across town, Rod Sickler has been quick to adopt the latest technology but also agreed that it's a tough business.

"I think it's the toughest of any I own," said Sickler, who also owns bars and a line of hair products. "We really have to work hard to make a decent profit, and if you do everything perfect in this world, you still won't have the net profit that you can in other businesses."

While the industry is tough, it's not going away.

In 2014, more than 650,000 people had jobs as barbers, hairdressers or cosmetologists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And by 2024, that's expected to increase by 10 percent, faster than the 7 percent average for all occupations.

But with the increase, barbershops and salons face more competition and have been finding increasingly creative ways to stand out, whether that's serving complimentary alcohol or focusing on a certain demographic.

At Rod Sickler Salon & Spa, not only do the hairdressers cut and color hair, the salon offers nail services, massages, sonograms, a dental office and — beginning next week — a futuristic-looking saltwater float tank. In a few weeks, Sickler is opening a medical spa next door.

"I don't think there's anything else much like this in the state or country," Sickler said. "That's how I try to stand out, by having all these things under one roof, so it's a one-stop shop."

He also owns Clutch Cuts in downtown Champaign, which stands out with a male-oriented brand, even though it isn't technically a barbershop.

"I think it's more of a new-school type of male-friendly salon, reminiscent to the old barbershops," Sickler said.

Sport Clips also tries to appeal to men, with sports playing on TVs throughout the salon and hair services called "Triple Play" and "Extra Innings."

Some salons stand out by serving complimentary wine or beer.

At Kane & Co. in downtown Champaign, customers can drink wine, coffee, tea and grab various treats while they get their hair done.

In the 1970s, Kane & Co. ran a promotion for a wine party that almost got it into trouble.

"I got a letter from the police department saying you can't charge for that," owner Paul Kane said. "We weren't charging for that, but the way the ad was worded, it looked like we were."

Kane & Co. also limits customers to one glass of wine.

Kane & Co has built up a reputation after 40 years in business, Kane said, and he takes pride in the amount of training his staff gets.

"We strive for excellence. My wife and I share responsibilities, and one of us is always in the salon," he said.

At Andy's Barber Shop on South Neil Street, barber Jake Wetzel said they stand out in one way by being the largest barbershop in town.

"We're a six-chair shop, and we have six running at almost all times," he said.

The barbers also "have the best info in town."

"Ask us any question about what's going on in the area, and one of the six of us will tell you what you want to know," he said. "If you want to know what to get your wife for her birthday, we'll tell you. If you want to know about concerts in the area, we'll tell you that, too."

Wetzel said he doesn't worry too much about the chains, even if they are less expensive.

"For five more dollars, you can have one heck of a haircut," he said. "We feel the quality is behind that."