Just Askin': First Busey Corp.'s incorporation location

Why is First Busey Corporation incorporated in Nevada?

While First Busey Corporation is headquartered in Champaign, it has been incorporated since 1993 in Carson City, Nev.

"It seemed to be a common practice to incorporate in Delaware or Nevada due to certain corporate governance legal reasons," Busey CFO Robin Elliot said. "Nobody here was around during that decision."

Since companies pay taxes where they do business, the Nevada incorporation doesn't have tax benefits for Busey.

Director of the Corporate Law Program at the University of Illinois, professor Amitai Aviram, said Nevada models its corporate laws after Delaware's, which is known for its corporation-friendly laws.

"While not as popular as Delaware, Nevada is a relatively common choice for firms to incorporate," he said. "Nevada has consciously emulated Delaware law, and updates it to continue to attract corporations. Since Nevada corporate law is similar to Delaware law, its concepts are familiar to many corporate lawyers."

Nevada offers greater protections for a corporation's officers and directors, immunizing them more broadly from lawsuits and takeovers, according to California attorney Keith Bishop, who wrote a book on Nevada corporate law.

Nevada started changing its laws to model Delaware's in the 1990s, Bishop said.

"It looked at Delaware and said they could use a little competition," he said. "Nevada became the second most popular state for companies to publicly incorporate in, though it's still a long way behind."