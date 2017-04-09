N-G prep sports coordinator's video earns national honor

Video Gallery: Tori McCoy: The Comeback » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Tori McCoy was the most sought-after basketball recruit in Champaign history. She was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Class of 2016 after leading St. Thomas More to the Class 2A state title as a sophomore. Then, McCoy tore her ACL. The News-Gazette chronicles her rise to national prominence, her return to the floor, and her departure from Champaign to Ohio State.

NEW ORLEANS — Prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis' account of an area basketball star's recovery from injury was named the nation's best Long Video in its circulation category in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Five finalists were named in February with final rankings released this week. Zilis, a University of Illinois graduate who joined The News-Gazette's sports staff in 2015, will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference on June 26-29 in New Orleans.

"It was an honor for Anthony to make the list of finalists," News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels said. "To be named number one in the country is even better.

"Anthony's video work is a reflection of the changing industry and how he has embraced that concept. There are a number of video stories he produced in the last year that are worthy of national recognition."

Zilis' three-part piece tracked former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy from her high school days to her decision to attend Ohio State. His was one of more than 600 videos published at news-gazette.com in 2016.

Second place went to Caitie McMekin of the Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel and third place went to Jim Seip of the York (Pa.) Daily Record.

The Long Video category is for videos longer than two minutes with entries judged on strength of storytelling. Visual and auditory quality are also considered.

Also in New Orleans, The News-Gazette will be honored for its Top 10 finishes (30,000-75,000 circulation category) in Daily Section and Special Section.