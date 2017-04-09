Today's Special: Seafood's the catch every day at ex-Danville pizzeria

DANVILLE — The former Monical's Pizza restaurant at 1511 N. Bowman Ave. in Danville is seeing new life as a seafood place.

Shark's Grill opened Wednesday in the converted pizza eatery.

Owned by Mohammad Allan, a former chef at the Firehouse Restaurant in Danville, the new restaurant offers a variety of fish.

"We like to say we sell seafood and more," employee Sarah Stonebraker told The News-Gazette.

"We offer lobster tail, crab legs, crawfish, fried oysters, clams and mussels, calamari, catfish, walleye, perch, walleye and other seafood favorites."

Guests looking for something other than fish can try a variety of sandwiches, including po'boys, rib-eye steak, Italian beef, chicken and gyros.

Stonebraker said the restaurant has four employees.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 217-213-5629.