Wired In: Raunaq Jaisinghani

Each week, Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet RAUNAQ JAISINGHANI. He has helped out Illinois Business Consulting as well as in his own venture. Jaisinghani has moved on from his Illinois workplace to start new employment in India, under the Invest India initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Startup India campaign in New Delhi. Jaisinghani graduated as a major in economics at the University of Illinois, with a certification in technology commercialization and a minor in computer science. He was the founder here of Shroom, a fashion project "for shoe fanatics everywhere" and also served as a Citibank intern.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I studied at Modern School Vasant Vihar in New Delhi before the University of Illinois. I have traveled all over the globe, including six out of the seven continents. Languages that I speak include English, French, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi. A quote: "The road went on forever, but the party never ended" — Bob Marley.

What are your accomplishments at the Urbana campus?

Besides Illinois Business Consulting, I served as the senior vice president for a company named Illini Food Recovery Network. Illini Food Recovery Network has conducted approximately 750 projects, for over 500 clients worldwide.

Where did the concept for your university-generated product Shroom come from?

I got the idea for my product in my sophomore year, when I started realizing the need for people to look good, and the belief in the fact that appearances make a difference in the work place. Being a major in economics, I felt a need for an economically viable model for the average consumer for shoes who would want to get more for less.

Was there anybody else on your team?

I worked with a friend of mine who was an electrical and computer engineering graduate from the UI, for the understanding of the tech work. However, we have been out of touch in recent months.

Do you have a startup with a website right now?

I do not have a website for now. I felt it was very early for me to start something without having the proper knowledge and the skill set for the same.

How about capital venture investors?

I have interest from a few investors here in India who are very excited about an idea, but I have for now stopped talking to people, as I feel that I should learn about the start-up ecosystem before I can get funded.

What's next for you?

Once I have the necessary knowledge and the know-how about how to get everything from the paperwork to the prototype ready for my venture, I will have a business plan ready to be presented to investors, as I feel that it could then be effectively managed.

TECH TIDBITS ... from RAUNAQ JAISINGHANI

Do you have any wearable electronics? I have used a Fitbit, but have never really liked it.

How about social media? I use a fair bit of a Facebook, as well as Instagram and Snapchat.

Would you rather read an actual book, or use a digital device like a Kindle or iPad? I would prefer a book any day of the week.

What are you reading right now? The last book I read was titled, "From Zero to One" by Peter Thiel, which says the great secret of our time is that there are still uncharted frontiers to explore, and new inventions.

Do you have an entrepreneur out there that you consider a personal hero? Yes, I very much look up to Mr. Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Infosystems (an IT service management company).

Two reasons why I admire him: One is for the work he has done, and the exponential growth his company has shown. Secondly, for the simple life he leads, after creating such an empire worth billions of dollars.