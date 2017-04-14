McDonald's CEO compensated with $15.4 million in '16
NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook received compensation of $15.4 million last year as he worked to refresh the company's image and cut costs amid growing competition and changing tastes.
Easterbrook's pay package included a salary of $1.3 million, stock and options worth $9 million, and incentive pay of $4.6 million.
He also got perks such as contributions to a retirement plan and a car allowance. Easterbrook became chief executive in March 2015. For that year, his pay package was $7.9 million.
McDonald's Corp. has announced a series of changes under Easterbrook, including the rollout of an all-day breakfast menu in the United States and plans to use fresh beef patties in Quarter Pounders.
