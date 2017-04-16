Business listings, April 16, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Fresh Cut Lawn Care, 2218 Morningside Drive, St. Joseph, Duane Johnson, same address.

Mo's Burritos, 1104 N. Prospect Ave., C, Milton Anaya, 515 Edgebrook Drive, Apt. 11, C.

Nelson's Cleaning Service, 2423 N. Neil St., Apt. 201, C, Sharee Dean and Terrence Nelson, same address.