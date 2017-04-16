Just Askin': Ameren's new smart meters

Photo by: Provided Ameren's new smart meters will have a yellow label but will otherwise look similar to existing meters.

What are the new meters Ameren is installing?

In June, Ameren will begin installing more than 130,000 smart meters in and around Champaign, DeWitt, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

The new meters will allow for two-way communication between the meter and Ameren.

"The meter can talk to Ameren, and Ameren can talk to the meter," Ameren's Victoria Busch said.

This will help Ameren pinpoint and respond to power outages. Or if a customer moves out of a house, Ameren can remotely turn off the service instead of a sending a worker out.

With the new smart meters, Ameren customers will be able to sign up for a new rewards program and see their usage online on an hourly basis instead of a daily basis.

Ameren workers will begin upgrading meters in Champaign. Installations will continue through the end of the year. The new meters and installation are free.

Ameren customers should soon receive a letter detailing the changes, followed by a postcard 3-4 weeks before their meter is scheduled to be upgraded. Customers don't need to be present for the upgrade, which should take workers less than 15 minutes to complete.