Just Askin': Ameren's new smart meters
What are the new meters Ameren is installing?
In June, Ameren will begin installing more than 130,000 smart meters in and around Champaign, DeWitt, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The new meters will allow for two-way communication between the meter and Ameren.
"The meter can talk to Ameren, and Ameren can talk to the meter," Ameren's Victoria Busch said.
This will help Ameren pinpoint and respond to power outages. Or if a customer moves out of a house, Ameren can remotely turn off the service instead of a sending a worker out.
With the new smart meters, Ameren customers will be able to sign up for a new rewards program and see their usage online on an hourly basis instead of a daily basis.
Ameren workers will begin upgrading meters in Champaign. Installations will continue through the end of the year. The new meters and installation are free.
Ameren customers should soon receive a letter detailing the changes, followed by a postcard 3-4 weeks before their meter is scheduled to be upgraded. Customers don't need to be present for the upgrade, which should take workers less than 15 minutes to complete.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.