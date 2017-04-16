Video: Wired in: Thomas Nicol » more Videographer: Heather Coit Thomas Nicol is a software developer at PowerWorld Corp. in Champaign.

Each week, staff writer Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet THOMAS NICOL, a software developer and senior consultant at PowerWorld Corp. in Champaign. He's something of a Renaissance man, with his left brain solving problems in distributing power-grid-management data and his right brain focused on the local Pens to Lens K-12 student screenwriting competition, which he helped start. He's 30, earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering at Taylor University, and got his master's in electrical power systems at the University of Illinois in 2011.

How does an engineer become a filmmaker?

My formal education is in engineering, but I've been making movies for nearly 20 years as a member of the Champaign Urbana Film Society. (LinkedIn description: "has directed dozens of short films and commercials, both live action and animated.") CUFS started as a group of people who were looking for ways to further film education locally, and decided that making an annual event for kids would be the best way to get the community involved. And it really worked out. Pens to Lens has been a big part of that since 2013. I probably spend as much time on movie-making and other Pens to Lens related activities as I do on power systems. I find ways to make the same sorts of skills work for both.

And your day job requires a lot of high-tech skills.

I've been with PowerWorld for almost six years; the company itself is one of the oldest high-tech businesses in town at 21 years, and has about 15 employees. In fact, it was the very first tenant of the UI Research Park building where it has its offices. Our code-base is over 2 million lines; I personally work with a relatively small fraction of that. What I'm actually working on right now is our Distributed Computing code. We offer a number of tools whose operations can be easily split up into multiple tasks for a bunch of computers to work on at the same time. I'm doing some minor feature expansion as well as general debugging there. I've also recently been working on the Scheduled Actions tool, which lets users work with external databases of scheduled outage information, so when they're, say, taking lines out for maintenance, they can import those outages into Simulator, slide over time, and see how these outages are going to interact with each other and what impact that's going to have on the system. I've also been working on developing cloud capabilities, sort of an extension of the distributed work. The way it's going to work is very different from our current distributed system, but it's taking that same general idea and scaling it up. You can speed things a lot by farming out some of the functions that don't have much to do with each other to different computers running at the same time.

What got you to Champaign?

My family moved here in 2003, when my dad became a professor at the University of Illinois (David M. Nicol). So I had a good role model for engineering.

What does PowerWorld do that sets it apart from other companies?

In terms of power system simulation and visualization, there aren't that many other people out there who are specifically focused on that as we are. There is other software that does similar things, like something that General Electric puts out, but we are specifically devoted to this visualization, and we are going to do it as well as we can.

Who are your customers, besides utility companies?

We have a lot of education customers, universities, researchers, national labs, and regional operators. This is a pretty well-established company. (Ten years out, PowerWorld already had 600 customers in almost 60 countries). We make a profit, so we don't need investors anymore; the stock is mostly owned by the employees. The original software was developed by former UI Professor Thomas Overbye for educational purposes, then commercialized to create PowerWorld. The original founding team is still here, including James Weber, and Mark Laufenberg, president of the company.

Has the company ever thought of moving the headquarters to Chicago or the San Francisco area?

We like it here. Professor Overbye still works with the company, even though he has moved to Texas A&M.

