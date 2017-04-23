Building permits, April 23, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Timothy H. Smith, new single-family residence at 3701 Lighthouse Pointe, $124,000.
JSM Development Services LLC, alteration to single-family residence at 1304 Waverly Drive, $31,300.
Mark Hieronymus, alteration to Hopscotch Bakery+ Market at 802 W. John St., $48,000.
JSM Development Services LLC, alteration to multifamily residence at 505 E. Healey St., $96,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 1701 Eagle Road, $269,900.
Mahomet
Mike Birt Construction, new single-family residence at 1703 Littlefield Lane, $290,000.
Mike Birt Construction, new single-family residence at 1705 Littlefield Lane, $270,000.
Premier Homes, new single-family residence at 1404 Alydar Drive, $500,000.
Miller Construction, new single-family residence at 505 Country Ridge Drive, $200,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 202 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $255,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 118 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $245,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 204 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $255,000.
Urbana
No new permits.
