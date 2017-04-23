Building permits, April 23, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Timothy H. Smith, new single-family residence at 3701 Lighthouse Pointe, $124,000.

JSM Development Services LLC, alteration to single-family residence at 1304 Waverly Drive, $31,300.

Mark Hieronymus, alteration to Hopscotch Bakery+ Market at 802 W. John St., $48,000.

JSM Development Services LLC, alteration to multifamily residence at 505 E. Healey St., $96,000.

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 1701 Eagle Road, $269,900.

Mahomet

Mike Birt Construction, new single-family residence at 1703 Littlefield Lane, $290,000.

Mike Birt Construction, new single-family residence at 1705 Littlefield Lane, $270,000.

Premier Homes, new single-family residence at 1404 Alydar Drive, $500,000.

Miller Construction, new single-family residence at 505 Country Ridge Drive, $200,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 202 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $255,000.

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 118 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $245,000.

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 204 Gailardio in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $255,000.

Urbana

No new permits.