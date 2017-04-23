Business listings, April 23, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

American Dreamer, 1061 County Road 1600 E, Philo, Hannah Miller, same address.

Dirty Doo, 1410 Collier Ave., Rantoul, Destini Reed, same address.

Hansen & Co. Beauty Lounge, 604 S. Neil St., Suite 102, C, Tonya Hansen, 1001 W. John St., C.

My African Gold, 1203 Dean Drive, Apt. 5, U, Annah Mwangi, same address.

Regal Nails and Spa, 505 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, Hoa Hoang, 1107 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Restore Computer Service, 603 S. Urbana Ave., U, Tristan Caparas, 3207 Edward Hoffman Drive, C.

Rincker Cattle Co., 5810 W. Springfield Ave., C, Cari Rincker, same address.

TNT Clean-up, 64 E. Ford Harris Road, C, Tara Thull, same address.