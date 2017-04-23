Just Askin': Outdoor seating at Champaign restaurants

How many outdoor seats do restaurants have in Champaign?

Champaign bars and restaurants have over 1,300 outdoor seats, according to the city's planning and development department.

That's based only on their outdoor cafe permits, which are only for seating in public spaces, so they may have more outdoor seating on their own property.

Hamilton Walker's, which opened in December, added outdoor seating this past week and has room for 40 outdoor seats.

Restaurants and bars pay a fee of 50 cents per square foot of usable cafe area, and they have to re-apply for the permit each year.

Four restaurants have over 100 outdoor seats: Guido's (178), Blind Pig Brewery on Neil Street (177), Big Grove Tavern (150) and KoFusion (124).

The smallest outdoor cafe is Aroma Cafe's, with 5 seats.

In Urbana, 12 restaurants have outdoor seating permits, including two on Main Street with what are called Curbanas. These are portable seating areas that extend into parking spaces, allowing for more outdoor seating without obstructing the sidewalk.