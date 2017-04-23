Longtime owners close Bratland's in Danville

Photo by: The News-Gazette Debby and Leo Bratland stand in front of their downtown Danville store, Bratland's Prescription Shop, in 2003, just before they renovated the facade of the business. Leo Bratland started there as a pharmacist in the 70s and bought the business in 1991. After deciding to retire earlier this year, the Bratlands closed the store for good earlier this week.

DANVILLE — After 26 years, Bratland's Prescription Shop in downtown Danville closed last week, with its inventory and prescription records being sold to CVS Health.

"Since we made the decision ... it's been very emotional for Debby and I and all the staff here, and customers. It's been sad times," said owner Leo Bratland, 65, who is retiring.

Both North Dakota natives, the Bratlands moved here in 1975 when Leo took a pharmacist job at Bratland's, which was The Prescription Shop at that time. It was in the same location it is today, at the corner of North and Main streets in downtown Danville. The Bratlands did an extensive facade renovation in 2003, and the Wall Dogs painted a mural on the north side of the building in 2010. He said they hope to sell the building.

The Prescription Shop had been in business since 1946, but in 1991, it was going to close, so the Bratlands bought it. Until the last day of business on Wednesday, the shop still delivered prescriptions, maintained family charge accounts and never had an answering system for the store or the pharmacy.

"We are still a throwback to the old pharmacy days," said Leo Bratland. "We always try to recognize the customer. When they come in, we know where to go for their prescription. We try to be a friendly face, and that's the tough part that's sometimes lost these days."

Bratland's had 13 full- and part-time employees, including assistant manager Robin Varvel, who's been with the business almost as long as Leo. He said his wife, Debby, has been as involved in the store, behind the scenes, as he has, taking care of payroll, insurance reconcilement, inventory orders and more. Leo Bratland said it's been a family affair, because their children and even Varvel's children worked at the shop while growing up.

"I'm sad that some of the employees are going to have to find new employment, and that's the tough part of making this type of decision," he said.

Bratland said one of the biggest challenges to his independent shop in the past four years has been changes in reimbursement by the insurance industry. Even though business is good, the reimbursement margin, between what Bratland's paid for products and what the insurance industry paid them, had narrowed too much.

"It just becomes intolerable to sustain," he said. "And also, the more and more regulations that are thrown at us, that are so time-consuming without being reimbursed, have just taken their toll. It's just tougher for the smaller business to survive in the environment the way it is."