Reducing risks on the farm

Photo by: The News-Gazette Dave White, who farms north of Shelbyville, was mowing a couple years ago near a ditch when his tractor overturned. He was wearing a seat belt that day, likely saving his life.

CHAMPAIGN — As a retired John Deere farm equipment dealer, Dave White remembers encouraging customers to install rollover protection systems on their tractors.

Little did he know that a rollover protection system would eventually save his own life.

A couple years ago, he was mowing near a ditch when his tractor became lodged in mud before flipping over.

"I was hanging upside down. I couldn't get my safety belt unhooked, but I finally worked myself out of it," said White, who farms north of Shelbyville. "I probably would've lost my life."

He usually doesn't wear a seat belt, but that day his wife insisted on it.

"Luckily, I listened to her," he said.

Accidents like his have made farming one of the most dangerous industries in America, with a higher fatality rate than mining or construction.

In 2015, there were about 18 fatalities per 100,000 workers in crop production, a higher rate than mining (11) or construction (10), according to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

While farming used to be much more deadly, with about 60 fatalities per 100,000 workers in the 1960s, other industries have become safer more quickly and the farming fatality rate hasn't budged much in the last 15 years, said Bob Aherin, a University of Illinois agriculture professor who tracks farm fatalities in Illinois.

Since 1986, 841 people have died in farm-related incidents in Illinois, or about 28 each year, according to Aherin. In 2015, 11 people died in farm-related incidents in Illinois.

With temperatures rising, farmers are beginning to plant in earnest and should be particularly busy the next few weeks. As of April 16, just 6 percent of the corn crop had been planted in Illinois, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

This means more farm equipment on country roads and more time in tractors, where farm deaths occur most often.

Unfortunately, many of these deaths would likely have been preventable if the tractors had had rollover protection systems, or ROPS, which is a sturdy metal structure over the driver with a seat belt.

These became more common in the '70s and '80s, and tractors with cabins have ROPS built in.

"About 40 to 45 percent of deaths on farms in Illinois have been related to tractors, and of the tractor accidents, about 60 percent are from overturns," Aherin said. "That's predominantly the older tractors that don't have any rollover protection. ... If you don't have rollover protection, your chances of survival are only about 20 percent."

Most of the rollovers occur when farmers are mowing and with farmers who are over 55 years old, Aherin said.

"It's a situation where older farmers are using older tractors, using them without rollover protection in the most vulnerable activities," he said.

As of 2012, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health estimated that 41 percent of tractors still weren't equipped with ROPS.

If tractors have ROPS, and the farmer is wearing a seat belt, the system is nearly 100 percent effective, said Amy Rademaker, farm safety specialist for the Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety.

"Statistically, they tell us that there has never been a case where a tractor overturned with a seat belt and ROPS where the driver died," Rademaker said.

Rademaker teaches farm safety, primarily to young people. This past week, she was in Monticello teaching more than 200 fourth-graders about farm safety.

"We often think that kids and younger folks are a way to their parents," she said.

She asks them how many wear seat belts in a car, and they all raise their hands. Then she asks them how many wear seat belts in a tractor, and a lot of hands drop.

While tractors drive more slowly than cars, an accident can happen just as quickly.

"The average response time of a person is three-quarters of a second, and a tractor can reach the critical point of no return in three-quarters of a second," Rademaker said.

Wearing a seat belt in a tractor should become as common as wearing a seat belt in a car, Rademaker said.

"I would say most have the ROPS, but very few wear seat belts," she said. "So it's not a matter of engineering. It's a matter of use and doing it properly."

JC Reitmeier, who farms near Gifford and is the secretary of the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club, admitted he doesn't always wear a seat belt.

"Just about everything now, even my lawn mower has ROPS on it," he said. "You're supposed to strap yourself in, but I can't say I use the seat belt all that often. Sometimes I forget."

David Newcomb, who works on a farm and also manages the Illinois Fire Institute's Ag Rescue Program, said ROPS can often be folded down to get through smaller doors.

"But it doesn't always get folded back up," he said.

He helps train fire departments on how to respond to ag-related injuries, such as teaching them how to correctly lift a tractor that may have sharp equipment on it or the proper way to cut a grain auger if someone's hand is stuck.

As farmers are getting busy with planting, Newcomb encouraged them to stay alert.

"They're working long hours in remote locations," he said. "Get out of the tractor, take a break, stretch your legs. It's hard to feel fatigue when you're in a rush, but it's really important to take care of ourselves."