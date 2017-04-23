Today's Special: Korean restaurant owners expanding in Savoy

Photo by: Tim Mitchell Chulke Chang stands behind the counter at Star BBQ, a Korean restaurant where customers can cook their own food at their table. Chang said the restaurant will open in Savoy Plaza on or about April 28.

SAVOY — The owner of one business at Savoy Plaza is opening a traditional Korean barbecue restaurant on the other side of the shopping complex later this week.

Chulke Chang and his wife, Sang, have owned Star Karaoke at 1503 Lyndhurst Alley, next to Dairy Queen, for about 10 years.

Buoyed by the success of their first eatery, the couple decided to lease the space at 1209 Savoy Plaza Lane (next to the Goodwill retail store) and open Star BBQ.

The space was previously occupied by Babyland.

One feature that makes the restaurant unique is that it provides both a cooking and dining experience.

"At many restaurants in Korea the guests cook their barbecue right at their table. It's a very popular format in Korea. Our idea was to bring that cooking experience to our restaurant here in Savoy," Chulke Chang said.

Chang said that every table will have its own barbecue gas grill, and guests will use that grill to cook their own food.

"We will have servers to help the customers out," he said.

Chang said that Star BBQ is scheduled to open on or about Friday.