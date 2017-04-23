Video: Wired In: Ty Newell » more Videographer: Robin Scholz Ty Newell talks about Build Equinox at his shop in Urbana on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Each week, Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet TY NEWELL, 65, of Urbana, a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois who has founded three high-tech companies that all involve improving the environment. His Ph.D. is from the University of Utah. Right now, he's extremely interested in new developments at one of his companies. Build Equinox, based on recent studies of the role of carbon dioxide and "healthy homes." Other companies he has a hand in creating are Newell Instruments and Verde.

Who else is on the team?

I have two bosses. Son Ben Newell is the president of Newell Instruments. He has two degrees from the Urbana campus and began at Newell Instruments immediately after graduating from the UI, growing the company's activities from the basement of the family home. Mechanical/controls engineer Alexander Long is vice president and also has a UI degree in mechanical engineering — and is a family friend.

Tell us about Build Equinox.

The main thing about Build Equinox is we're focussed on the home environment, keeping people healthy. Until now, air quality in homes has just been done by happenstance. With today's generation of sensors and actuators and computers, we have the capability to automatically sense air quality and then manage it at levels that keep us productive. Everybody senses that "I need to go outside and get some fresh air." The problem is, inside the building our sense of smell is not good enough to tell us if the air quality is at a reasonable level. We suffer for that.

So what is the latest work?

Very recently, there's significant research that shows that carbon dioxide, something that builds up from our respiration and cooking and things inside the home is in and of itself unhealthy. Previously we had thought of it as a benign gas that's kind of a tracer for other things with it like odor and chemicals building up to unhealthy levels. Somebody finally asked the question of CO2 safety, by separating out the CO2 as its own factor. It builds up from human activities, and there are also VOCs, volatile organic chemicals, and they presumed it's the VOCs that are dangerous. Very substantial research groups tried something new, just injecting pure CO2 into a room with people. By measuring cognitive processes, there are different ways we are impacted, from our creativity to our decision-making skills to our basically functioning, they found that a very low increases of CO2 above atmospheric level, we start becoming impaired. We run a fairly high ventilation rate that keeps the VOCs pegged at a low level. Carbon dioxide has a real effect. A 1 percent impairment, for somebody that earns $50,000 a year, you're talking 500 bucks in productivity lost. You're not feeling drunk, you're not feeling the impacts of it, but repeated tests have shown that we are impaired by as much as 10 percent at typical ventilation levels. So we lose maybe $5,000 in productivity per person per year. Spread across the country, in our work buildings, in our homes, this is about $1.5 trillion a year. It's a staggering amount.

What are some of the other possible health issues?

On top of the cognition impairment, the air quality in our buildings as CO2 levels increase because of our respiration and not enough fresh air, that's also an increase in the possibility that we're going to get sick if somebody else near us gets sick. You can also think of the concentration of carbon dioxide as a tracer that's telling us the fraction of air that's been breathed by others inside that building. At a level of current building standards, you're re-breathing about 2 or 3 percent of air that's been breathed by your yourself and others. That directly impacts how susceptible you'll be to flu and cold viruses. The national cost of the common cold and flu is about $150 billion a year. If we can minimize the transmission of those viruses, there's significant cost savings.

Do you have something that specifically removes CO2? Or is that even necessary?

There are people looking at how to scrub CO2. But as long as you're in a region that has good fresh air, you can solve the problem easily. But look at places like China. Air quality in Beijing is just horrendous, particulate and pollutant levels. This is directly impacting their health.

And we're just making the problem worse?

If you took a home in the 1900s, which was very leaky, didn't have insulation in it, there was some fresh air. We've built today's modern house sealed up tight, with insulation in wall cavities, space-age windows. You concentrate particulates that are generated inside your home, from skin flakes to cooking particles to dust and dirt brought in on your shoes, along with cooking odors, cleansers and cosmetics, relative to a hose built in the 1900s, we've concentrated these things by a factor of 10. Today's house, without active fresh air ventilation, has these levels. Also, a house built in the 1900s, is made of natural materials lie wood and stone and glass. Today's materials are a soup of things that include phthalates, which make plastic seem soft toys or in flooring, are linked strongly to the development of asthma, which is on the increase. All these things are at levels that we can't smell. The home is a very strong suspect for why we see these increased sensitivities.

Is there a research component of your company?

With Build Equinox's smart ventilation system, CERV, our customers are spread across the U.S., and we want them to stay linked with us, in these days of big data, in the CERV community. We are using this connectivity to figure out how to make ourselves feel better. We're at the very beginnings of this; we're a tiny company, but as the information spreads and we're able to use this in a beneficial manner, and we'll be able to project things that are longer-term in nature. We se ourselves as a key contributor to our overall health and well-being.

Are you making a profit at this point?

Oh yeah, Ben just finished the taxes. As we make a profit, that goes back into making us grow more, as opposed to taking what seems to be the more popular path of venture capital type financing.

TECH TIDBITS ... from TY NEWELL

Do you have any wearable electronics? A Garmin fitness band.

Do you have a hero inventor? Peter Cooper. He was a fantastically wealth self-made person, and had several inventions, such as the first American steam locomotive, the Tom Thumb. He founded the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City, where Thomas Edison used a lab to study chemistry.

How about social media? My son knows much more about that than I do.

Do you prefer a physical book or a reading on a digital device? I like to read on anything.

What are you reading right now? "Washington: A Life" by Ron Chernow.