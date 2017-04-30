Building permits, April 30, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Pettyjohn Builders, new single-family residence at 1604 Eagle Road, $405,000.
Poerio Inc., temporary buildings for FedEx Ground Package System Inc. at 102 Mercury Drive, $13,000 and $18,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4501 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4503 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.
Mahomet
Cramer Homes, new single-family residence at 1908 Littlefield Lane, $280,000.
Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1807 Whisper Meadow Lane, $392,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Steve Setsler, new single-family residence at 304 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls subdivision, $450,000.
Armstrong Builders, new single-family residence at 117 Astoria Drive in Fieldstone subdivision, $250,000.
Urbana
Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $112,797.
Stark Excavating Inc., new business buildng at 1207 E. University Ave., $821,957.
DeYoung Design and Build Inc., remodeling of single-family residence at 1911 E. Galena St., $44,415.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.