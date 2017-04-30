Building permits, April 30, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Pettyjohn Builders, new single-family residence at 1604 Eagle Road, $405,000.

Poerio Inc., temporary buildings for FedEx Ground Package System Inc. at 102 Mercury Drive, $13,000 and $18,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4501 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4503 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.

Mahomet

Cramer Homes, new single-family residence at 1908 Littlefield Lane, $280,000.

Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1807 Whisper Meadow Lane, $392,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Steve Setsler, new single-family residence at 304 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls subdivision, $450,000.

Armstrong Builders, new single-family residence at 117 Astoria Drive in Fieldstone subdivision, $250,000.

Urbana

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $112,797.

Stark Excavating Inc., new business buildng at 1207 E. University Ave., $821,957.

DeYoung Design and Build Inc., remodeling of single-family residence at 1911 E. Galena St., $44,415.