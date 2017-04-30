Just askin': Champaign-Urbana umemployment

How many people are considered unemployed in Champaign-Urbana?

Each month, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the local unemployment rate and the number of jobs gained or lost. Along with that comes the number of people considered unemployed.

In March, 5,500 people were unemployed in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, while 110,600 were employed.

In the Danville metro area, 2,200 people were considered unemployed, while 28,400 were employed.

By comparison, the Bloomington area has 4,300 unemployed and 93,400 employed, the Decatur area has 2,800 unemployed and 51,100 employed and the Springfield area has 5,000 unemployed and 114,700 employed.

The BLS considers someone unemployed if "they do not have a job, have actively looked for work in the prior 4 weeks, and are currently available for work."