Today's Special: Recipe for succes at new Monticello bakery

MONTICELLO — A White Heath couple plans to open a bakery in downtown Monticello in October.

Jeff and Susie Ryan are calling the sweet shop Susie Lu's Cakes and Pastries.

"We intend to have a location on the downtown square," Susie Ryan said.

The shop will use locally sourced ingredients.

The name of the bakery is a tribute both to Susie, who whips up all the sweet treats, and Susie's grandmother, Lulu Bell.

"When we grew up, my grandmother did the cooking and baking," Susie Ryan said. "I used to watch her bake so many things. Over the years she taught me how to bake, and I fell in love with it."

Susie Lu's Cakes and Pastries will utilize some of Lulu's recipes as well as new recipes developed by Susie.

The Ryans said the bakery is a natural outgrowth of Susie's positive experiences with cooking.

"I started baking cakes at home for my kids," she said. "Pretty soon people started asking me to bake cakes for weddings because they like my work.

"I always wanted to have my own restaurant, so staring up a bakery is a fun idea."

Until the bakery opens at its permanent home in Monticello, Susie Ryan is working out of a commercial kitchen in the White Heath Community Building and at a local church.