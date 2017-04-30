Wired In: Emma Mercier

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette University of Illinois professor Emma Mercier created with her team the popular Food For Thought App, that tells about food's cost on environment.

Each week, Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet EMMA MERCIER, a University of Illinois curriculum and instruction professor with a doctorate from Stanford. A native of Ireland, Mercier, 37, still eats meat sometimes, but teaches children about its impact on our environment, in terms of both the carbon and water it takes to produce. She and her graduate students have created the Food for Thought app, which aims to give seventh and eighth-graders insight into the food industry's impact on the environment. In her study on middle school eating habits, she found most skipped the broccoli option in favor of meat, often burgers. The app now has a brand-new iPad version just available in the App Store as of Friday.

Why did you create the app?

We've been working on it for about two years now. There are two goals: to make kids aware of the causes and impacts of climate change and to help them read and make sense of data in their decision-making process. Climate change is an important element in the new science standards for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. We were really looking for a way to get students to think about climate change in a way that applied to them. You can talk about melting icecaps, but it doesn't mean a whole lot to kids in Illinois. Obviously, if you're involved in farming, you're aware of the changing climate through earlier growing seasons, but we were looking for ways to involve students who did not previously have strong feelings about this. How is it that we can give them complex data about the carbon footprint and water use? We came up with food.

Did you get help from the university?

They built a lab to help support us. I use collaborative learning as part of the activity. Part of the project was funded by the campus research board, a $30,000 grant from them to actually design and research the initial version of the app. The College of Education also put up $5,000 to do the iPad app development, which the software development team at Administrative Information Technology Services worked on.

What did your sessions with students teach you about the eating habits of our next generation?

We conducted research at University Laboratory High School, where we did a few days of classroom activities before having them use the app. It's graspable; research tells us in that engaging kids in complex scientific phenomena, it's helpful if you give them a way in. Studies have shown red meat requires 28 times more land to produce than pork or chicken, needs 11 times more water and results in five times more emissions. Hamburgers are pretty terrible for the environment. I still like meat, though. Among vegetables, broccoli is a better choice than asparagus: a serving of asparagus requires 81 gallons of water to grow. The plants can't be fully harvested until the vegetable is four years old.

Is the app a game?

It's not designed as a game. We designed it so you have conversations around it. It's not for a children to be sitting around by themselves. A teacher can set challenges to make the least or most environmentally friendly meal. It's not easy. Swap out proteins — there's not a winning dinner plate you can make that's just vegetables. You have to be willing to eat it.

What are some of the choices on the app?

Food for Thought includes chicken, steak, hamburger and bacon; vegetarian proteins such as black beans, peanut butter, and tofu; and fresh oranges, strawberries, lettuce, broccoli and asparagus.

Does the university get any revenue from this?

Yes, it's split three ways. Off the 99 cents for the app, nobody's getting rich, unfortunately.

Do you have a direction you want to lead students in?

The app's intent is not to push a vegetarian agenda, but to present data and allow the students to decide for themselves. Food for Thought gives students a sense of the impact of their choices. One student said she opted for chicken instead of steak for dinner that night with her family.

And in the future?

We would like to include information about food waste. Kids are in charge of what from their lunch gets tossed in the cafeteria garbage. It would be really interesting to study the impact of locally produced food. What is the farm to table effect? We know that your locally produced meat is better for the world as well as tasting good. I'd love to have the time and energy to study what happens when you choose vegetarian, when you choose organic, when you choose farm to table.

TECH TIDBITS ... from Emma Mercier

Do you have any wearable electronics? I teach a class about wearable electronics, so I have an entire box of them in my lab, and I've worn all sorts of things, we tried them all. With the Apple Watch, sometimes it's really annoying to be notified about everything. Fitbit does a really nice job with the sleep information as well as graphics.

Do you have a favorite social media? I use both Twitter and Facebook, both with professional goals; with the Twitter account, I use it a lot to promote what we're doing. My Facebook account lets my family and friends around the world know I'm still alive.

Do you prefer reading a book or on a digital device? I am a complete convert to my iPad for reading, saving trees, saving my back.

What are you reading right now? "Invaders" by Laurence Dahners.