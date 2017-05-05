Microbrewer's sale to A-B Inbev seen more as selling out

Photo by: Chuck Burton/AP Michael Brawley places a 'No Big Beer' sign behind the bar at Brawley's Beverage on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. Brawley is among at least a handful of stores or restaurants that announced they don't intend to stock Wicked Weed, which was recently bought by Anheuser-Busch Inbev.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Within hours of announcing its sale to the maker of Budweiser, North Carolina's beloved Wicked Weed beer lost its voting rights in a craft-beer guild and was booted from collaborations with two independent breweries and exiled from at least a handful of stores and restaurants.

The deal announced Wednesday represents the latest front in the battle between macro- and micro-brewers as behemoths such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev acquire independent brewers to harness the craft segment's fast growth. Wicked Weed will be one of a dozen brands in Anheuser Busch's unit called The High End, which includes Breckenridge Brewery in Colorado and Goose Island Brewery in Illinois.

"Our consumers are very, very passionate consumers," said Walt Dickinson, who co-founded Wicked Weed in 2012. "They feel passionate about the brand. I'm respectful of their feelings. It's going to be our job going forward to win them back and show them that we're the exact same people."

Other well-known craft brewery acquisitions include the purchase of California's Ballast Point by Constellation Brands, while Molson Coors owns stakes in smaller brewers such as Georgia's Terrapin Beer Co.

However, craft-beer lovers seemed to take the sale of Wicked Weed harder than other recent deals, judging from scores of social-media comments, said Paul Gatza, director of the Brewers Association trade group. He believes that could be because of Wicked Weed's reputation for creativity, particularly sour beers.

"This one seems to have really struck a nerve moreso than some of the previous acquisitions," he said.

Craft brewers' share of U.S. retail beer sales was nearly 22 percent in 2016, according to recent figures from Gatza's group, which represents small and independent brewers. The number of barrels produced by craft brewers has more than doubled since 2011 to nearly 25 million, the group said.

Brawley's Beverage in Charlotte was among the stores and restaurants that said they would stop selling Wicked Weed.

"If we continue to buy those brands then we tacitly approve of Budweiser's attempt to buy out their competition and use that competition by dropping the prices to hammer my friends' brewery," owner Michael Brawley said. "We don't have a choice."

Still, Brawley said he's been getting calls from Wicked Weed drinkers who are mostly interested in buying the beer on the cheap through his fire sale.

"These greedy little people are more worried about getting Wicked Weed at a discount," he said.