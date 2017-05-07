Business listings, May 7, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
DTJ Property Services, 1206 W. Hill St., U, Jodi Thomas and David Thomas, both of 819 Fairview Ave., U.
Ivy House, 704 N. State St., C, Julie Fiscella, same address.
Marker Mowing, 417 Dorchester Drive, Mahomet, Ryan Marker, same address.
Superior Trilogy, 1830 E. Amber Lane, #105, U, Nolan McGuire, same address.
